South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy up to 276,000 tonnes of corn

HAMBURG: South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 276,000 tonnes of corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender also closes on May 6, they said.

“It looks like some importers are taking supply cover before corn prices, today at 8-year highs, rise even further,” one European trader said.

NOFI sought corn in three consignments of between 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes, sellers can decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

For the first consignment for arrival around Sept. 1, shipment was sought between July 30 and Aug. 18 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, if from the US Gulf or east Europe between July 10-29, from South America between July 5-24 or from South Africa between July 15 and Aug. 3.

For the second consignment for arrival around Sept. 10, shipment was sought between Aug. 8-27 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, from the US Gulf or east Europe between July 19 and Aug. 7, from South America between July 14 and Aug. 2 or from South Africa between July 24 and Aug. 12.

For the third consignment for arrival around Oct. 5, shipment was sought between Sept. 2-21 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, from the US Gulf or east Europe between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, from South America between Aug 8-27 or from South Africa between Aug. 18 and Sept. 6.

For the fourth consignment for arrival around Oct. 15, shipment was sought between Sept. 12 and Oct. 1 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, from the US Gulf or east Europe between Aug. 23 and Sept. 11, from South America between Aug. 18 and Sept. 6 or from South Africa between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16