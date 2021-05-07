Ether rises to new record high

NEW YORK/LONDON: Ether, the world’s second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up about 3.0% at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7% at $57,109.40 and about 12% below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.