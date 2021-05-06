ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Upcoming 20 days to be critical for coronavirus control: Dr Yasmin

  • She said that the decision of lockdown from May 8 was in the best interest of people. "I request people to be careful about the pandemic," she added.
APP 06 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that next 20 days would be critical for corona control efforts in the province.

She said this during her visit to the Expo Vaccination Center here.

She said that more than 94,000 people had been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

She said that number of vaccination centres in Punjab were being enhanced.

She said that the decision of lockdown from May 8 was in the best interest of people. "I request people to be careful about the pandemic," she added.

She said that the vaccination staff had been doubled at centres. "We are going at fairly faster pace, faster than all provinces," she said.

So far more than 1.6 million people had been vaccinated in Punjab.

She appreciated Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam for meticulous arrangements at the Expo Center.

The Health Minister took feedback from the citizens at the Expo Center.

lockdown Yasmin Rashid corona patients corona expo center Sarah Aslam

