ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

  • The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.
  • "What concerns me the most is that sometimes banks themselves don't have visibility on the portfolio of these entities," he said in an interview.
Reuters 06 May 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters.

Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from.

The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

Their collapse caused billions dollars in losses to international investment banks such as Credit Suisse though their impact on euro zone lenders was not material.

Enria said those cases should serve as a lesson for euro zone supervisors, who would now focus more on how banks in the bloc manage their exposure to entities that make leveraged and highly concentrated bets on financial markets.

"What concerns me the most is that sometimes banks themselves don't have visibility on the portfolio of these entities," he said in an interview.

Enria said banks would be judged based on how they complied with European Banking Authority guidelines.

These guidelines stipulate that exposures to shadow banks worth more than 0.25 percent of a bank's capital must be added up and be subject to risk controls and oversight by management.

The ECB's checks will start in earnest when COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased, allowing inspectors to move around more freely, Enria said.

"I think you can drill down into this kind of exposures much better if you're on site, take the credit file and start to ask questions about the specific counterparts," Enria said.

The ECB has already been taking a deep dive into bank loans to highly leveraged companies and Enria said there were still some inspections planned before that initiative could be completed.

Archegos' meltdown was triggered when a company it was heavily exposed to, ViacomCBS, announced a stock offering in March, pushing its share price down and causing banks to demand that the family office post more capital against its position.

Greensill, which lent money to firms by buying their invoices at a discount and had a large exposure to steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta, collapsed in March when it lost insurance underpinning these deals.

