ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares end higher on cyclicals boost, tech weakness caps gains

  • Paper maker Oji Holdings jumped 6.97%.
Reuters 06 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares gained on Thursday to mark their biggest percentage gain in two weeks, as investors scooped up cyclical shares following Wall Street gains, although the gains were capped by technology shares that tracked the Nasdaq lower.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.8% to close at 29,331.37, while the broader Topix gained 1.54% to 1,927.40.

The market reopened on Thursday after three days of public holidays.

"The market rebounded after sell-offs before the Golden Week holiday when investors were too cautious about the market outlook," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"The strong US market also supported sentiment today. But I am not sure how long this will last because the (coronavirus) situation in Japan is very different from that in the US".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven by economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq Composite ended lower as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested an interest rate hike.

While the US economy has shown signs of recovery from the COVID-19 lows, Japan's economy still remains under strain, with the nation considering extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major urban areas.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain infections that are straining the capital's medical system.

Material makers led gains, with steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel surging 8.00% and 7.50%, respectively, making them the top gainers on the Nikkei index.

Paper maker Oji Holdings jumped 6.97%.

Technology shares weighed on the indexes, with Advantest falling 1.54%. Tokyo Electron inched up 0.89% even as its annual operating profit forecast of 442 billion yen ($4.04 billion) beat analysts' forecast.

Nissan Motor rose 2.92%, after the carmaker sold its roughly 1.5% stake in German carmaker Daimler.

Coronavirus Japanese shares Nikkei IwaiCosmo Securities

Japanese shares end higher on cyclicals boost, tech weakness caps gains

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters