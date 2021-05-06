ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

  • "PM Khan will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," FO said.
  • A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the premier's visit.
Aisha Mahmood 06 May 2021

The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the Cabinet will depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow on a three-day official visit.

In a press release, the FO said that the PM will be visiting the kingdom on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz's invitation. During his meeting with the Saudi leadership, the PM will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistanis, and welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis.

The FO statement said that a number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the premier's visit. PM Khan will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah," FO said.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is currently on a four-day visit to the kingdom. During his meeting with His Excellency General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, the COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two armed forces.

"CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability," ISPR said.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia visit OIC islamophobia PM Imran Khan Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

