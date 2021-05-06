Markets
South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy up to 276,000 tonnes corn
- The tender also closes on Thursday, May 6, they said.
06 May 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's largest animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 276,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.
The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in September and October.
