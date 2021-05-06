US oil target of $67.98 aborted

SINGAPORE: A bullish target of $67.98 per barrel has been temporarily aborted for US oil. It will only be resumed when the contract breaks a resistance at $66.52.

The strong reaction of the market to the resistance at $66.52 has resurrected the abandoned assumption that the rise from $57.25 is indeed a part of a correction from $67.98.

Unless oil could quickly reverse the fall on Wednesday and break $66.52, it will be more likely to drop towards $62.62-$63.88 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed again to break a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60. The failure suggests the start of a correction which is expected to be shallower than the one from the March 8 of $67.98.

It is not very clear how deep this correction could be. Most likely, it will extend into the range of $61.79-$64.18.

