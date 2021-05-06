ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.63%)
AVN 85.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.44%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
EPCL 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.52%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.31%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.06%)
TRG 166.80 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.19%)
UNITY 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.92%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 41.1 (0.86%)
BR30 24,833 Increased By ▲ 139.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,177 Increased By ▲ 233.78 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,481 Increased By ▲ 97.67 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Brent oil may fall more to $67.14

  • In either case, oil is expected to retrace further over the next few days. Only a rise above $69.87 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $71.38.
Reuters 06 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall more to $67.14 per barrel, as it has pierced below a support at $68.76.

The reaction of the market to the resistance at $69.87 is so strong it suggests the completion of a wave (c) from $61.25, which briefly travelled above its maximum target of $69.65, the 161.8% projection level.

Either the third leg of the correction from $71.38 has started, or a decent correction against the rally from $61.25 is developing.

In either case, oil is expected to retrace further over the next few days. Only a rise above $69.87 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $71.38.

On the daily chart, wave pattern suggests a completion of a wave 3-1, the first wave of a five-wave cycle. This wave may be reversed deeply by the current wave 3-2. The fierce rally would only begin upon the completion of the wave 3-2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

