Markets
Aussie dollar falls after China says to end 'strategic economic dialogue' with Australia
- The Aussie was last down 0.5% at $0.7706 from Wednesday's $0.7747.
06 May 2021
SYDNEY: The Australian dollar fell sharply after China's state planner said it would suspend indefinitely all activities under the China-Australia strategic economic dialogue mechanism.
Sino-Australia trade relations have deteriorated in recent months with China restricting or banning imports of Aussie goods including lobsters, wines, beef and coal.
The Aussie was last down 0.5% at $0.7706 from Wednesday's $0.7747.
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
Aussie dollar falls after China says to end 'strategic economic dialogue' with Australia
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver
Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions
15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt
Govt seeks easing of conditions
Read more stories
Comments