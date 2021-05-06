Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after rallies on Wall Street with investors watching corporate earnings in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.74 percent or 214.29 points at 29,026.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.10 percent or 20.96 points to 1,919.20.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains after Wall Street rallies, while investors are seeking good buys based on individual corporate earnings," Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 109.24 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.19 yen in New York late Wednesday in New York.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 1.42 percent at 2,540.5 yen after the airline reported a smaller than expected fourth quarter operating loss.

Construction machine makar Komatsu rallied 3.53 percent to 3,318 yen after it announced a 37 yen-per-share dividend for the second half. Nintendo was down 1.48 percent at 61,760 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 34,230.34.