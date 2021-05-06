ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.27%)
AVN 85.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.11%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.14%)
JSCL 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.37%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.94%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
POWER 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
PPL 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.92%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 165.70 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.52%)
UNITY 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
BR100 4,827 Increased By ▲ 27.75 (0.58%)
BR30 24,726 Increased By ▲ 32.93 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,127 Increased By ▲ 183.07 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,463 Increased By ▲ 79.59 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

  • In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 1.42 percent at 2,540.5 yen after the airline reported a smaller than expected fourth quarter operating loss.
AFP 06 May 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after rallies on Wall Street with investors watching corporate earnings in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.74 percent or 214.29 points at 29,026.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.10 percent or 20.96 points to 1,919.20.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains after Wall Street rallies, while investors are seeking good buys based on individual corporate earnings," Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 109.24 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.19 yen in New York late Wednesday in New York.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 1.42 percent at 2,540.5 yen after the airline reported a smaller than expected fourth quarter operating loss.

Construction machine makar Komatsu rallied 3.53 percent to 3,318 yen after it announced a 37 yen-per-share dividend for the second half. Nintendo was down 1.48 percent at 61,760 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 34,230.34.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Okasan Online Securities Asian trade broader Topix index

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Govt seeks easing of conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters