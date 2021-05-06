Covid-19 cases significantly dropped in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus cases have significantly dropped owing to weeklong complete lockdown imposed by local administration in district Mardan, say health officials.

While sharing detail of the coronavirus cases in the district, here on Wednesday Dr Hamid Khan, in-charge of District Command and Control Room Code 19 told the reporters that due to one week of complete lockdown, the covid-19 cases ratio has been dropped at 4.5 percent from earlier figure of 48 percent.

The health official informed that at present the number of Covid-19 patients in Mardan is 1206. Of the total, 144 patients were undergoing treatment at both the major hospitals of the district.

Dr Hamid said that in the last 24 hours, nine deaths have been reported from Covid-19 in Mardan. He added that the Covid-19 affected patients were getting plenty of oxygen and recovering.

Dr Hamid said that the rapid decrease in COvid-19 was occurred due to imposition of complete lockdown, which ended a day earlier. But, he said that the rush has increased in the shopping markets soon after lifting the ban on lockdown.

