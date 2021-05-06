ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan

Huawei team meets Shoaib Siddiqui

06 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Delegation of Huawei led by Vice President of the Huawei Middle East Region Space Lee called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, here on Wednesday, a press release.

The secretary IT welcomed the Huawei delegation in his office, and matters relating to information and communication technology (ICT) and connectivity were discussed during the meeting.

The Huawei delegation briefed the secretary IT about steps being taken by Huawei for the promotion of ICT and IT skills in Pakistan.

The two sides also finalised plan for Training Program for over 1,000 government employees. Huawei in collaboration with Ministry of IT and Telecom would train over 1,000 government employees. The delegation said that the assistance of Huawei for ICT sector of Pakistan will be enhanced in future.—PR

