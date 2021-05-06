ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharjeel chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

HYDERABAD: A meeting to review the Covid-19 situation was held under the chairmanship of MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon that has decided to request CM Sindh for establishing Infectious Diseases Hospital in Hyderabad like in Karachi.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also the focal person for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, directed the concerned officers to take immediate steps to shift vegetable market into two parts as more than thirty thousands people came to the vegetable market for shopping which was a major cause of the spread of the virus. He said that the complete lockdown during the Eid holidays would be proposed to Sindh government.

The MPA further directed the concerned officers to make effective strategy for harvesting mangoes as well to prevent the spread of the virus.

He directed the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad for the activation of wards for Covid-19 in other districts’ hospitals of the division so that the burden from the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad could be reduced.

He directed the concerned officers of health department for conducting random testing in different areas of the city to know which areas were most affected by the virus.

He also directed the concerned officers to take more effective steps for the implementation of SOPs and take action without any discrimination and ensure implementation of SOPs for Eid prayers by meeting the Ulema.

Briefing the MPA regarding Coronavirus in Hyderabad district, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that the district administration was ensuring implementation of SOPs day and night and was constantly monitoring the situation. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that smart lockdown had been imposed in the areas where the rate of positive cases had increased while action was being taken by the concerned officers to ensure implementation of SOPs on daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government CM Sindh COVID19 Sharjeel Inam Memon Covid situation complete lockdown vegetable market

Sharjeel chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.