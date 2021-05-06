Sharjeel chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation

HYDERABAD: A meeting to review the Covid-19 situation was held under the chairmanship of MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon that has decided to request CM Sindh for establishing Infectious Diseases Hospital in Hyderabad like in Karachi.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also the focal person for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, directed the concerned officers to take immediate steps to shift vegetable market into two parts as more than thirty thousands people came to the vegetable market for shopping which was a major cause of the spread of the virus. He said that the complete lockdown during the Eid holidays would be proposed to Sindh government.

The MPA further directed the concerned officers to make effective strategy for harvesting mangoes as well to prevent the spread of the virus.

He directed the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad for the activation of wards for Covid-19 in other districts’ hospitals of the division so that the burden from the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad could be reduced.

He directed the concerned officers of health department for conducting random testing in different areas of the city to know which areas were most affected by the virus.

He also directed the concerned officers to take more effective steps for the implementation of SOPs and take action without any discrimination and ensure implementation of SOPs for Eid prayers by meeting the Ulema.

Briefing the MPA regarding Coronavirus in Hyderabad district, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that the district administration was ensuring implementation of SOPs day and night and was constantly monitoring the situation. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that smart lockdown had been imposed in the areas where the rate of positive cases had increased while action was being taken by the concerned officers to ensure implementation of SOPs on daily basis.

