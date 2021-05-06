ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
May 06, 2021
Pakistan

‘Committees to improve condition of graveyards’

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

KARACHI: Administr-ator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that the Central Committee and sub committees have been formed to improve the condition of graveyards, end the monopoly of the mafia and to facilitate the process of burial.

“The cooperation of civil society and welfare organisations has also been obtained to resolve the complaints of citizens,” the Administrator said this during signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saylani Welfare Trust and Jaffaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC) on the management of new graveyards.

Saylani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, Managing Committee Member Munawar Younis, CEO Muhammad Ghazal, JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas, Senior Director Coordination KMC Khalid Khan, Central Committee Convener and Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez, Deputy Director Sarwar Alam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Karachi said that citizens should get graves in cemeteries at government rates. “We need to take the right steps regarding the improvement and management of cemeteries,” he added.

Ahmed said that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the welfare agencies to improve the condition of the cemeteries.

He said that two new model cemeteries have been set up at Link Road National Highway and Mowach Goth Baldia Town in collaboration with social organisations.

He said that the existing cemeteries are insufficient in terms of population of Karachi, so new graveyards need to be built so that the people can easily bury their loved ones.

