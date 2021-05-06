ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Seizing of Nawaz’s properties: NAB fails again to submit reply on Maryam’s plea

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Wednesday, again failed to submit its reply before the Accountability Court on the petition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, against seizing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties in Murree, Changla Galli, and other places, in the Toshakhana reference.

Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, granted time to the NAB prosecutor and ordered him to submit his reply till May 17.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, requested the court to grant him time for submission of his reply, which the court approved. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Qazi Misbah also appeared before the court.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 17.

Maryam Nawaz had filed the objection petition before the Accountability Court on December 10, 2020, against the attachment of House No 24-A&B, III, Hall Road, Murree, and a house in Changla Galli, Abbottabad, in the Toshakhana case.

She had stated in the petition that both houses were owned by her late mother, Kalsoom Nawaz.

She had said that the two houses had been purchased much before the period mentioned in the reference, and after the death of the owner of the houses in question, the ownership devolved upon legal heirs as per judgment and decree dated May 14, 2019, and the houses were undivided properties in the joint ownership of all legal heirs.

She requested the court that order dated October 1, 2020, was liable to be corrected under Section 88 (6A) Criminal Procedure Code, and the above-mentioned properties may be released from the attachment.

The Accountability Court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles reference in September last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Court PMLN Syed Asghar Ali Waseem Javed Qazi Misbah Kalsoom Nawaz

