New York cotton
06 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 85.29 86.49 85.29 86.49 03:06 - 0.32 2 86.17
May 05
Jul'21 87.15 87.94 86.80 87.50 13:19 - 0.33 9209 87.17
May 05
Oct'21 86.71 87.04 86.71 86.86 13:15 - 0.19 5 86.67
May 05
=================================================================================
