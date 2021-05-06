New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= May'21 85.29 86.49 85.29 86.49 03:06 - 0.32 2 86.17 May 05 Jul'21 87.15 87.94 86.80 87.50 13:19 - 0.33 9209 87.17 May 05 Oct'21 86.71 87.04 86.71 86.86 13:15 - 0.19 5 86.67 May 05 =================================================================================