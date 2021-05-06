Overseas Pakistanis: One police station to be allocated in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police have decided to allocate a police station in Lahore to expedite the process of resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani announced this during a meeting with a three-member delegation of Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday. Ghani said that remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis play a significant role in economic development and solidarity and they are the most valuable assets of the homeland.

“A police station would be allocated in Lahore as a pilot project to expedite the process of resolving the problems of the overseas Pakistanis without any delay to ensure fast track steps,” the IG announced, adding that the same model would be implemented in other major cities of the province after its success as a pilot project in Lahore, so that the expatriates could also benefit from this modern service delivery system.

