Azhar to continue as Chairman of NCG of AML, CFT

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the recent change of portfolios in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, the Cabinet Division, Islamabad, has notified that Muhammad Hammad Azhar, former Federal Minister for Industries and Production and now Federal Minister for Energy will continue to act as the chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) / Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

Under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Pakistan has been making all out endeavors in achieving full compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plan of Action and the standards and safeguards set by the FATF and the Asian Pacific Group (APG).

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress, more work is required to mainstream FATF/APG safeguards across various sectors of the economy and national and sub national systems.

