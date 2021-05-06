European stocks up

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks marked their best day in nearly two months on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off in the previous session as resource stocks hit a 10-year high, while data showed euro zone business activity picked up in April.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.8% higher, wiping out almost all of its 1.4% loss on Tuesday, when concerns over policy tightening in the United States had rattled high-value technology stocks.

European tech stocks rose 2.7% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session.

Europe’s basic resources index jumped 4.7% to a 10-year peak, with big London-listed miners leading gains as copper prices hit decade highs on optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. The index also marked its best day in nearly a year.

Oil and gas stocks surged 3.2% in their best day since mid-February, as expectations of recovering demand benefited oil prices, while the construction and materials index jumped 2.9% to a record high.

European earnings are now expected to surge 83.1% in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week’s forecast of 71.3% growth.

German cooking appliances maker Rational jumped 12.7% to the top of the STOXX 600, after it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Danish shipping company Maersk was up 6.9% after it said it was expecting an “exceptionally strong” performance in the first quarter to continue for the rest of the year.