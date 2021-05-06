Torkham border: Restriction on entry of non-Pakistani citizens imposed till 20th

PESHAWAR: The restriction was imposed on entry of non-Pakistani citizens at Torkham border by following government’s order on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mansoor Arshad while talking to reporters said that in a bid to control Covid-19, the government ordered imposition of restriction on entry of non-Pakistani citizens at Torkham border till May 20, 2021.

The official said that non-Pakistanis will not be allowed to enter into Pakistan despite carrying all travelling documents although any Pakistani citizen having passport will be let to come to his country.

In the same way only Afghan nationals will be permitted to move to Afghanistan via the Torkham border and no Pakistani will be allowed to go to Afghanistan.

The district top official further said that a corona test of all Pakistani nationals coming into the country through Torkham border will be conducted and in case of positive case, the patient will be quarantined in Landi Kotal and Jamrud hospitals.

As per health officials, all test facilities have been placed in Torkham to conduct tests of coming Pakistani passengers within ten minutes.

