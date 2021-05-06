Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
06 May 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.14 153.06 152.92 152.59 152.52 152.14 151.87
EUR 184.18 184.13 184.08 183.81 183.84 183.49 183.30
GBP 213.04 212.92 212.75 212.31 212.23 211.72 211.36
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.