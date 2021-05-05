ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
World

Egypt to get further 4.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in May

  • COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.
  • Egypt's health ministry reported 1,090 new cases and 60 more deaths as of Tuesday.
Reuters 05 May 2021

CAIRO: Egypt said on Wednesday it will receive another 4.9 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines in May.

The earliest of these will be a shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is due to arrive next week as part of the global COVAX agreement, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Egypt will receive an additional shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca vaccines by the end of May, 1 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to arrive in two shipments, and 500,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, the cabinet said.

The number of new coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in Egypt in recent weeks and officials have warned of infections spreading further as families meet during the holy month of Ramadan, which ends next week.

Egypt's health ministry reported 1,090 new cases and 60 more deaths as of Tuesday.

WHO coronavirus cases COVAX scheme GAVI vaccine COVAX shots

