ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arteta wants Arsenal to ignore takeover talk ahead of Villarreal clash

  • Arteta, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of winning the Europa League, which would also guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League.
  • "We have to try to be away from all of the rumours and everything that is happening around the club," Arteta told a news conference.
Reuters 05 May 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Wednesday urged his players to ignore talk of a potential takeover at the club and focus on overcoming Villarreal on Thursday to reach the Europa League final.

Arteta's side suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final at Villarreal last week. But the build-up to the match was dominated by takeover speculation after Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek expressed interest in buying out current owner Stan Kroenke.

Kroenke and his son and director Josh have said they remain committed to Arsenal despite facing backlash from the fans over their involvement in the ill-fated European Super League project last month.

Arteta, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of winning the Europa League, which would also guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League.

"We have to try to be away from all of the rumours and everything that is happening around the club," Arteta told a news conference.

"We have to focus on the pitch because the best way to help the football club is to win football matches.

"It's a massive game for the club and if we win we will be much closer to getting a trophy. Winning always helps for the future - it is the best way to prepare for anything."

Some Arsenal fans want the Kroenke family to sell the club, and thousands took part in demonstrations before the club's home game against Everton last month.

More protests are expected before the match on Thursday, but Arteta said it would be great if the supporters could also cheer his team when they arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

"We've been missing them (fans) so much. We need them and for the players and the team to feel that they are right behind them supporting them," Arteta said.

"I think it is the 10th time the club has played a European semi-final, so it's a big moment for us, so hopefully we can have them closer than we have already in the last few months."

Champions League Europa League Mikel Arteta

Arteta wants Arsenal to ignore takeover talk ahead of Villarreal clash

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters