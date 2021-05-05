ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan textile co grabs IKEA's ‘Affordable Sustainability’ award

  "A proud moment for the fraternity and the country," added Dawood.
Ali Ahmed 05 May 2021

Pakistan’s vertically integrated textile mills, Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing Industries Private Limited were awarded the affordability sustainability award from furniture manufacturing giant IKEA.

“Mustaqim just got the award of “Affordable Sustainability” from IKEA. Mustaqim Pakistan is the only textile company in the world, getting this award from IKEA for this precious category,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Wednesday.

“A proud moment for the fraternity and the country,” added Dawood.

By transforming recycle plastic bottles into sheets and covers Mustaqim has decreased CO2 emission and saved thousands of barrels of oil, while still reducing the cost said IKEA during the award ceremony.

“We are working hard for the past many years but this has come as an amazing surprise,” said Mustaqim Textile.

It is pertinent to mention that Mustaqim was established in 1994. The company started its operation from commission printing and after having the edge in printing skills, started export in 1997. The company manufactures and export home textile products all over the world.

