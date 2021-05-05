ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

  • Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector along the Pak-Afghan border, terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing: ISPR
  • Military's media wing states that the injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta
Fahad Zulfikar 05 May 2021

(Karachi) At least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred while six others suffered injuries after terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on them in Balochistan’s Zhob, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday.

The military's media wing said, “Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along the Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing.”

As a result of the ambush, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six others got injured, the ISPR said. "FC troops responded promptly," it stated.

It said the injured are being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta. Those martyred include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan.

Earlier, security forces conducted two separate operations in North and South Waziristan near the Afghan border.

While conducting the intelligence-based operations in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan, an intense exchange of fire erupted and four terrorist commanders of factions of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed.

They included commanders Abdul Adam Zeb, alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), Molvi Mehboob, alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and Mir Salam, alias Anas (TTP Sajna group), who were involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against security forces since 2014.

