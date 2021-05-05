ANL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
May 05, 2021
Atlas Honda Prices Rise Again

  Atlas Honda announced an increase in its bike prices once again by up to Rs.3000.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 May 2021

Atlas Honda announced an increase in its bike prices once again. According to a notification issued by the company, bike prices have been increased by up to Rs. 3000.

The company increased the price of its popular CD70 and CD70 Dream by Rs.1600 this time. The old price of CD70 was revised from Rs.82,900 to Rs.84,500, whereas the price of CD70 Dream was increased from Rs.88,900 to 90,500.

Moreover, the prices of CG-125/Self Starter, CB-125F and CB-150F were also raised by Rs.3000 to Rs.167,500, Rs.200,500 and Rs.255,500, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Atlas Honda's CG125 and PRIDOR also jumped to Rs3,000 as per the new notification. CG125 will now cost Rs.139,500, against its old price of Rs.136,500. Similarly, PRIDOR's price also increased to Rs.117,500 from its old price of Rs.114,500.

These new bike prices will come into effect from the 3rd of May, 2021.

While the consumers were expecting auto prices to decrease because of a significant fall in the price of US dollar during the past few weeks, this will be the fourth time that Atlas Honda has raised its bike prices this year.

The company first raised its prices this year on the 1st of January, followed by another price hike only a month later on the 1st of February. The prices of Honda CD70, CD70 Dream and PRIDOR were increased by Rs.1000, whereas the prices of Honda CD125, CG125F, CG125S, CB150F were raised by Rs.1600 in April, 2021.

The automaker has also offered no reason for all of these price hikes in 2021.

