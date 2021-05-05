Markets
Hong Kong stocks open lower
05 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open of business Wednesday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested US interest rates might need to be raised as huge government spending measures push up inflation.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 129.47 points, to 28,427.67.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
