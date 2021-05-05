ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.35 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.52%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-2.58%)
UNITY 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.21%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,795 Increased By ▲ 35.9 (0.75%)
BR30 24,729 Increased By ▲ 322.58 (1.32%)
KSE100 44,942 Increased By ▲ 378.01 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.35 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ex-cop convicted of Floyd murder seeks new trial

  • Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family, fiercely opposed the motion on Twitter: "No. No. No. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty."
AFP 05 May 2021

WASHINGTON: Derek Chauvin, the white ex-policeman convicted of murdering African-American man George Floyd, asked Tuesday for a new trial on claims of jury and prosecution misconduct.

The 45-year-old -- who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis -- faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty last month in a case that prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson argued that his client did not get a fair trial due to publicity around the case, court and prosecution errors, as well as "race-based pressure" on the jury.

He also alleges that jurors should have been isolated during the trial and that the case could only get a fair hearing in a different place.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family, fiercely opposed the motion on Twitter: "No. No. No. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty."

The filing came as the impartiality of a juror in the case has been called into question after a photo surfaced of him at an anti-racism rally.

Legal experts had said Chauvin's defence attorney could potentially use the photo of juror Brandon Mitchell as grounds to appeal the verdict, though the matter was not mentioned in Tuesday's pleading.

George Floyd African American Derek Chauvin Ben Crump Eric Nelson Chauvin's attorney

US ex-cop convicted of Floyd murder seeks new trial

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters