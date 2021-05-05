Markets
Hong Kong stocks head into break flat
- The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.66 points to 28,559.80.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday morning barely moved with investors jolted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's suggestion that US interest rates could rise as inflation is fuelled by massive government spending programmes.
