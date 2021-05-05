ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
Bucks into playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo

  • Antetokounmpo meanwhile downplayed the significance of the Bucks' victory, which followed a win over the Nets on Sunday.
AFP 05 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The heavyweight showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals did not disappoint, with the two sides matching each other shot-for-shot before the Bucks pulled away in the final quarter.

Antetokounmpo led from the front for Milwaukee, with 12 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers to seal the Bucks win.

Milwaukee improved to 41-24 with the win to remain in third place in the East just behind second-placed Brooklyn, who dropped a third straight game to fall to 43-23.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton backed Antetokounmpo with 23 points apiece, while Bryn Forbes added 14 points off the bench.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 70 points for Brooklyn, who were once again missing the injured James Harden.

Irving finished with 38 points and Durant added 32, while Joe Harris (12), Jeff Green (10) and Mike James (10) also made double figures.

Antetokounmpo meanwhile downplayed the significance of the Bucks' victory, which followed a win over the Nets on Sunday.

"Great win, and I'm happy that we were able to put on a show for our fans and build good habits from those games, but that's all," Antetokounmpo said. "They don't mean nothing.

"Nobody's going to remember these games when we're in the playoffs."

Giannis Antetokounmpo Khris Middleton Durant Jrue Holiday

