ANL 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.98%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.29%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (6.04%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.16 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.03%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 163.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.73%)
UNITY 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.77%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 30.45 (0.64%)
BR30 24,671 Increased By ▲ 265.01 (1.09%)
KSE100 44,934 Increased By ▲ 370.64 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,392 Increased By ▲ 131.39 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India announces $6.7bn in cheap loans for vaccine, health firms

  • Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said cheap loans would be available until March 31 next year, and vowed to deploy "unconventional" measures if the crisis worsens.
AFP 05 May 2021

MUMBAI: India's central bank released $6.7 billion in cheap financing for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms on Wednesday, to counter the devastating coronavirus surge gripping the country.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said cheap loans would be available until March 31 next year, and vowed to deploy "unconventional" measures if the crisis worsens.

He spoke as India announced a record 3,780 deaths in 24 hours as well as 382,000 cases.

"The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions," he said.

With hospitals complaining of critical shortages of oxygen, beds and vaccines, the new measures aim to improve access to emergency health care during the pandemic, he said. It will be easier for banks to give cheap loans to hospitals, oxygen manufacturers and even patients.

"The immediate objective is to preserve human life and restore livelihoods through all means possible," Das added.

India's underfunded health care system has struggled to cope with the latest Covid-19 onslaught, with patients dying in hospital parking lots due to a lack of beds and oxygen.

The country has tried to claw back lost ground after a stringent, months-long lockdown caused the labour market to collapse and the economy to contract by nearly a quarter between April and June last year.

Asia's third-largest economy was in the throes of a prolonged slowdown even before the pandemic, and the hit to global activity from the virus and one of the world's strictest lockdowns combined to deal the country a severe blow.

Fearing a repeat of last year's economic devastation, authorities have so far imposed limited restrictions, attempting to strike a balance between keeping the economy going and targeting outbreaks in the hardest-hit regions of the country.

Coronavirus Shaktikanta Das vaccine economy Reserve Bank of India's

India announces $6.7bn in cheap loans for vaccine, health firms

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters