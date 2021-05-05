Buzdar vows to introduce institutional reforms

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that new examples of public service have been set by the PTI government while we will continue to introduce institutional reforms under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to Special Assistant to the PM on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed and MPAs Shahab Uddin Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Abdul Rehman Khan, Malik Asad Khokhar, Tariq Tarar, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Tahir Bashir Cheema at his office.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that resistance to the electronic voting system shows the fears of the gang remain involved in rigging.

Electronic voting system will ensure electoral transparency and no one would raise a finger at electoral results, he said.

Moreover, talking to the PML-N MPA Ghayas-ud-Din, the CM said: “I take the parliamentarians along and respect of the parliamentarians is my respect.”

The CM advised the critics to look into their own peep and justify their looting spree.

