COAS reaches Saudi Arabia on 4-day official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday afternoon reached Saudi Arab on his four days long official visit.

According to the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) confirmed that the COAS had reached at Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia on official visit where he would hold meetings with the Saudi Arab’s civilian and military leadership.

He landed at the Riyadh airport named King Salman Airbase where civilian and military leadership along with the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar (retd) and Defence Attaché Brigadier Haroon Raja warmly welcomed him.

Saudi Arab’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saeed Al-Malki and Military Defence Attaché’ Major General Awad Alzahrani were also present on the airport and welcomed General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa would hold talks with the counterparts and other civilian authorities of Saudi Arabia related to defence security cooperation, regional security situation and other bilateral issues. He would also offered Omrah in Makkah and visited Roza-e-Rasool (SA) at Madina too.