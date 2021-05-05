Country reports 161 Covid-19 deaths, 3,377 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, reported 161 Covid-19 deaths, and 3,377 new coronavirus cases after 37,587 tests were conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 8.98 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country in the past 24 hours, recorded 5,018 recoveries of coronavirus patients taking the national recoveries toll to 733,062, since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC, after the emergence of 3,377 new Covid-19 cases, the national tally of total active Covid-19 cases has reached 86,151.

Out of 161 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 140 died in hospitals of which 70 were on ventilators. 21 deaths occurred at respective quarantines or homes.

The Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the most deaths in the past 24 hours.

Multan with 76 percent occupancy of ventilators is on top among the four major areas having maximum ventilator utilisation followed by Lahore with 67 percent, Gujranwala 62 percent, and Bahawalpur 56 percent.

Countrywide 666 ventilators were occupied, while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Balochistan.

Swabi with 67 percent Oxygen beds occupancy is on top among the four major areas with maximum Oxygen beds utilisation, followed by Swat 66 percent, Peshawar 63 percent, and Lahore 56 percent.

Of the 37,587 tests conducted across the country on Monday, 12,696 tests were carried out in Sindh, 14,137 in Punjab, 6,030 in the KP, 3,596 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 424 in Balochistan, 392 in G-B, and 312 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Out of total of 837,523 coronavirus cases, Punjab with 308,529 coronavirus cases is on top followed by Sindh with 286,521 cases, KP with 120,590 cases, the ICT with 76,492 cases, Balochistan with 22,664 cases, AJK with 17,397 cases, and G-B with 5,330 cases.

Out of 18,310 nationwide Covid-19 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 8,683 deaths is on top of which 111 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 4,678 deaths of which 11 died on Monday, KP 3,423 deaths of which 31 died on Monday, ICT 693 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, the AJK 487 deaths of which four died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 239 deaths of which two were reported in the past 24 hours, and G-B 107 deaths.

A total of 11,965,682 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities.

Some 6,464 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021