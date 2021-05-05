Election 2018: Bilawal hints at moving ECP for recounting

KARACHI: In response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of votes’ recounting in NA-249, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his party would also consider approaching the commission for recounting in previous seats.

In a twitter message, Bilawal said “PPP welcomes new precedent set by allowing constituency wise recount without specific polling station complaints. Many seats from 2018 fall within 5 percent threshold and candidates have not been given this chance. Once ECP order is out PPP will consider going to ECP for recounts in all such seats.”

