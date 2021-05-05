SHC extends bail of PPP leaders

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry related to wheat theft from government warehouses.

SHC bench approved the bail extension till next hearing of the case on June 16, with the orders to NAB to furnish the progress report into the inquiry by that time.

NAB prosecutor told the court that inquiry against Khuhro is underway which is related to alleged corruption in Sindh Food Department.

Prosecutor sought more time to submit the reply related to inquiry, which bench accepted.

Meanwhile, SHC bench also extended the extension in the bail of PPP leader Manzoor Wassan in NAB inquiry related to ‘assets beyond means.’

NAB prosecutor told the court inquiry report submitted to the headquarters was sent back with some objections. “Further inquiry based on these objections is underway and matter was referred back to headquarter”, prosecutor stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021