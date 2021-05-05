ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
23 dead, dozens hurt as elevated metro collapses in Mexico

AFP 05 May 2021

MEXICO CITY: Emergency services on Tuesday worked to retrieve the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an elevated metro line that collapsed in the Mexican capital, leaving at least 23 dead and dozens injured. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a full investigation into Monday night's accident, which raised questions about construction standards on a network used by millions every day.

Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape. Several minors were among the 23 dead, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.

