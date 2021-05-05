ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Byco honours firefighters

05 May 2021

KARACHI: To celebrate International Fire-fighters Day, Pakistan’s leading oil refining company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (Byco) held a ceremony at its refinery in Mouza Kund, Hub, Balochistan.

Strictly observing social distancing and all other Covid-19 SOP’s, Byco awarded medals to its in-house fire-fighting team for their bravery, valour, and sacrifice.

Azfar Saeed Baig, Vice President, AHR, Byco, recognized the fire-fighters contribution to the company’s safety: “Byco thanks you, our Fire-fighters for your sacrifices. Fire-fighters put their lives in danger for the safety of others, with dedication and professionalism. I wish everyone a very Happy Fire-fighter’s Day.”

Baig and Rashid Badruddin, Vice President, Operations, presented each fire-fighter with a medal and gifts to recognize their contribution to the safety of the company and all its employees.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

