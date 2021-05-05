Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases — I

The subject topic, as covered in BR (April 15), would ensure competitive and least cost basis for further power generation capacity, covering efficiency, transparency, etc. Most importantly, the share of renewable energy in the total power supply would be increased to 20% by 2025 (4 years from now) when the report says that it is only just 5% at present!

You would thus expect that all new power plants would be based on renewable energy! Immediately after this, we have confirmation power plant (1263MW?) has been finalized! So much for planning based on RE?

It is really a blunder that we have ignored the immense advantages of Concentrated Solar Power-based Renewable Energy for which many firms (including some from Saudi Arabia) have shown great interest and we would not have to invest huge capital and pay high cost of LNG through our nose and only pay very low tariff (equivalent US cents 4, per kWH) for large systems for the consumed power, much less than from any other thermal source! Such systems can also be installed with “molten salt” heating, to provide for power three to four hours after sunset, thus meeting the evening/early night peak power also.

(To be continued)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

