LHC adjourns hearing

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petition of former defence minister and MNA Khwaja Muhammad Asif in an inquiry of assets beyond known source of income and money laundering for further arguments to be fixed after Eidul Fitr.

The NAB alleged that Asif failed to explain the sources of his income and assets.

It said the suspect was first elected senator in 1991 when his assets were around Rs 05 million. It said the assets of the suspect swelled to Rs 221 million by 2018, which were beyond known sources of his income.

The NAB had arrested him from Islamabad on Dec 29, 2020 and later shifted to Lahore.

