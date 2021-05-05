Leading banks interested in acquiring Silkbank’s consumer accounts portfolio

KARACHI: Two leading banks have shown interest in acquiring Silkbank’s consumer accounts portfolio.

According to the Silkbank, the quality portfolio built by the experienced team of Silkbank Ltd. is reflected by the interest shown by leading consumer banking players, namely HBL and Bank Alfalah, in acquiring its consumer accounts portfolio.

The Silkbank Board of Directors has requested the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to grant permission to both HBL and Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of the Silkbank Consumer Accounts portfolio prior to its possible acquisition by either of these banking entities.

The potential sale of its portfolio will allow Silkbank to strengthen its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), rebuild profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders, Silkbank said.

