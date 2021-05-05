Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned Indian Chargé d’ Affaires to lodge a strong protest against the ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary, the first such violation by Indian troops since the two countries agreed to “strictly” enforce the truce on February 25, 2021.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that the Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was called to the Foreign Office, on Monday, to lodge a protest against the ceasefire violation by India on the Charwa Sector of the Working Boundary.

“The Indian side was reminded of its obligation to respect the ceasefire understanding,” the spokesperson added.

However, unlike the past, the Foreign Office tried to downplay the latest ceasefire violation by the Indian troops as no formal press release was issued of the incident which happened almost two and half months after the two countries recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and agreed to address the “core issues” that could undermine peace and stability following a hotline contact between the director generals of military operations (DG MOs) of the two countries.

Since then, the tension on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary has considerably reduced followed by some other confidence building measures such as the water commissioners’ talk in New Delhi in March and the backchannel talks between the two countries and some reported meetings of the top intelligence officials to have held at the UAE.

