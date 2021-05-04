34 shopping malls, restaurants sealed over violation of SOPs

FAISALABAD: The district administration has sealed another 24 shopping malls, 5 restaurants, 4 grocery shops and a private office and arrested 20 people besides imposing a fine of Rs. 126,500 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of district administration said that during last 50 days, 1,041 shopping malls, 314 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 113 private schools, 4 grocery shops, a private office were sealed while 79 public vehicles were impounded.

The administration also arrested 211 people for not wearing face mask besides imposing a fine of 2.4 million on violators.

He said that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district by taking strict action against violators.