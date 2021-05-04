Business & Finance
Ferrari postpones 2022 targets due to COVID-19 despite record orders
- We expect the prudent steps we took in 2020 and are continuing in 2021 to adjust our expenditure in response to the Covid-19 emergency, will postpone by one year the achievement of our year-end 2022 guidance.
04 May 2021
MILAN: Luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Tuesday it postponed by one year its financial targets initially set for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a record order book at the end off last quarter.
"We expect the prudent steps we took in 2020 and are continuing in 2021 to adjust our expenditure in response to the Covid-19 emergency, will postpone by one year the achievement of our year-end 2022 guidance," Chairman John Elkann said in a statement, presenting the company's first quarter results.
Milan-listed shares in Ferrari extended losses after earnings release, to be fall up to 6.8%.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
Ferrari postpones 2022 targets due to COVID-19 despite record orders
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments