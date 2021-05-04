ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Pakistan’s exports to Holland increase 6.92pc to $830 million in 3 quarters

  • The overall exports to Holland were recorded as US $ 830.484 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of US $ 776.703 million during July- March (2019-20).
APP 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Holland (Netherlands) witnessed a surge of 6.92 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to Holland were recorded as US $ 830.484 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of US $ 776.703 million during July- March (2019-20), showing growth of 6.92 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Holland during March 2021 also increased by 29.90 percent, from US $ 88.622 million against the exports of US $115.123 million.

On month-on-month basis, exports to Holland were rose by 18.15 percent during March 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 97.430 million in February 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed increase of 2.29 percent in three quarters, from US $ 18.280 billion to US $ 18.699 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Holland into the country during the period under review were recorded as US $374.958 million against US $ 548.231 million last year, showing decline of 31.60 percent in nine months of this year.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Holland during March 2021 also decreased by 12.61 percent from US $46.877 million last year to US $40.964 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Holland dipped by 18.35 percent during March 2021 when compared to the import of US $34.608 million in February 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 9.43 percent, from US $34.136 billion to US $ 37.356 billion.

