ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
May 04, 2021
Business & Finance

ConocoPhillips profit tops as travel demand boosts oil prices

  • Conoco said its total average realized price was $45.36 per barrel of oil equivalent in the quarter, much higher than the $33.21 it earned in the last three months of 2020.
  • The company also outlined a plan to cut its gross debt by $5 billion over the next five years and its intention to exit its 10% stake in Canadian producer Cenovus Energy Inc by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Reuters 04 May 2021

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday as vaccines-led return of travel demand and a winter storm that swept parts of the United States in February boosted prices for oil and gas.

Higher crude prices and deep cost cuts implemented last year at the peak of a downturn are helping US oil and gas companies including top producer Exxon Mobil Corp, deliver improved first-quarter profit.

Conoco said its total average realized price was $45.36 per barrel of oil equivalent in the quarter, much higher than the $33.21 it earned in the last three months of 2020.

The company also outlined a plan to cut its gross debt by $5 billion over the next five years and its intention to exit its 10% stake in Canadian producer Cenovus Energy Inc by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conoco became one of Cenovus' largest shareholders in 2017 when it accepted 208 million shares of the Canadian producer as part of the payment for some of its Canadian assets. As of Monday's close, the stake would be worth C$2.06 billion ($1.67 billion).

Conoco's total output, excluding Libya, was 1.49 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 1.14 million boepd in the fourth quarter.

Its adjusted profit of 69 cents per share was well above analysts' average estimate of 51 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of ConocoPhillips were up 2.4% at $54 in premarket trading.

Oil and gas Crude prices ExxonMobil Corp ConocoPhillips

