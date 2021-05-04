Crown slips from fresh high, MOL shares spur Budapest

ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Reuters 04 May 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech crown led central European currency weakness on Tuesday as a stronger US dollar weighed on the region, although stock gains for Hungarian oil and gas group MOL pushed Budapest up the most in over a month.

Budapest's BUX index climbed 1.5% on a more than 3% rise in MOL's shares after an update on refinery and petrochemical margins enticed investors.

In Prague, the PX index nudged higher and held above the 1,100 level to stick around highs last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic struck markets in February 2020.

Pacing the market is a rise in shares of utility CEZ as investors expect a generous dividend proposal after the sale of some foreign assets.

Central European stock markets have bounced around peaks in the past months, following global markets higher.

Prague has gained nearly 8% already this year and Budapest and Warsaw are up 2%-4%.

Currencies, too, have scratched out gains and analysts see a further rise, according to the latest Reuters poll.

In Poland, the zloty eased 0.15% to 4.552 per euro by 0926 GMT on Tuesday, following a purchasing managers' index that showed growth ahead for industry, although sentiment did not improve as much as expected.

Markets were also awaiting a Polish interest rate decision due on Wednesday, with no change expected, but the focus was on what the bank might say after inflation jumped outside policymakers' target range.

"The result of the Monetary Policy Council meeting promises to be interesting in the face of the recent spike in inflation," Bank Millennium said.

Czech markets also eyed a central bank policy meeting on Thursday. The Czech bank is seen as becoming the first in the region later this year to begin rate hikes.

The crown, leading the region with 1.5% gain in 2021, eased 0.2% to 25.84 to the euro after touching its highest since February in the previous session.

"There has been some good flow going through as we had got through the 25.800 level," a dealer said.

Crown slips from fresh high, MOL shares spur Budapest

