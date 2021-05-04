ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms past 75 vs dollar, stocks climb

  • Rouble gained 0.4% to 74.88 against the dollar after a three-day weekend, heading towards its strongest level since March 22 of 74.19 touched last week.
  • The rouble is seen returning to the 74-75 range against the dollar this week, Locko Invest said in a note.
Reuters 04 May 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed in light trade on Tuesday, climbing beyond the 75 mark against the dollar amid higher oil prices that also buttressed stock indexes.

At 1054 GMT, the rouble gained 0.4% to 74.88 against the dollar after a three-day weekend, heading towards its strongest level since March 22 of 74.19 touched last week.

The rouble pared some losses of the past week that it incurred after the US embassy said it was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing non-immigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel.

The rouble is seen returning to the 74-75 range against the dollar this week, Locko Invest said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.5% to 89.96.

Although fears of imminent sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined in the past weeks, the rouble still retains a geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 to the euro.

Trading activity is set to be below average this week as President Vladimir Putin declared May 1 - May 10 to be non-working days.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.1% at $68.97 a barrel, after more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers, helping to offset concerns over fuel demand in India as COVID-19 cases soar.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.7% to 1,510.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% higher at 3,590.8 points, moving closer to an all-time high of 3,627.91 hit last week.

Russian rouble Russian gdp Russian rouble vs dollar russian forex market Russian Currency market

Russian rouble firms past 75 vs dollar, stocks climb

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters