ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar nears 3-year high, underpinned by Fed's dovish stance

  • The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2272 to the greenback, or 81.49 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2266 to 1.2317. On Friday, it touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2262.
Reuters 04 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rose against its US counterpart on Monday, approaching a three-year high, supported by domestic data showing factory activity growing in April and the Federal Reserve's message that it is too early to dial back stimulus.

The US economy is poised to grow at the fastest rate in decades but conditions are still not nearly strong enough for the Fed to consider pulling back its support, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said.

"The dovish comments really produce a lot of market confidence," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc. "That free money gives the market room to expand, so that's going to help commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar."

The Fed's benchmark interest rate is currently set at near zero, as is the Bank of Canada's.

Last month's signal from Canada's central bank that it may begin raising interest rates before the Fed has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2272 to the greenback, or 81.49 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2266 to 1.2317. On Friday, it touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2262.

Canadian manufacturing activity grew for the 10th straight month in April as production and new orders climbed, with the pace easing only slightly from the previous month's record level, data showed.

Global equity markets were not far from a record and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.4% higher at $64.49 a barrel.

Yuan Canadian Dollar Yen Global equity markets US dollar currency exchange Canada's central bank John Williams Darren Richardson

Canadian dollar nears 3-year high, underpinned by Fed's dovish stance

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism

Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin

Eid holidays announced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters